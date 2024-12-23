Democrat Study Finds Party Is Overly Focused on Diversity and Elites

The Democratic Party needs reform due to its hyperfocus on diversity and elitism, according to research by the far-left group Navigator Research.

Democrats are grappling with why President-elect Donald Trump won reelection in a landslide.

Democrats have floated many theories. Some of the theories include putting the blame on inflation or suggesting black and Hispanic voters voted for Trump because they are misogynists.

Navigator Research’s findings indicate the Democrats are too weak, too out of touch with the American worker, and too exclusionary of ethnocentric ideas.

The researches studied three types of voters: Young men from swing states who voted for Trump in 2024 but voted for Biden in 2020, swing state voters who did not vote in 2024 but voted for Biden in 2020, voters from Democrat states who voted Democrats in the past but for Trump in 2024.

Politico reported the findings of the study:

When asked to compare the Democratic Party to an animal, one participant compared the party to an ostrich because “they’ve got their heads in the sand and are absolutely committed to their own ideas, even when they’re failing.” Another likened them to koalas, who “are complacent and lazy about getting policy wins that we really need.” Democrats, another said, are “not a friend of the working class anymore.” The focus group research, shared first with POLITICO, represents the latest troubling pulse check for a party still sorting through the wreckage of its November losses and looking for a path to rebuild. Without a clear party leader and with losses across nearly every demographic in November, Democrats are walking into a second Trump presidency without a unified strategy to improve their electoral prospects. And while some Democrats blame Biden, others blame inflation and still others blame “losing hold of culture,” the feedback from the focus groups found Democrats’ problems are even more widespread and potentially long-lasting than a single election cycle. The focus groups offer “a pretty scathing rebuke” of the Democratic Party brand, said Rachael Russell, director of polling and analytics at Navigator Research, a project within the Hub Project, which is a Democratic nonprofit group.

Participants also characterized the Democratic Party as pushing ideas that are “often very different from what the average Democratic voter is,” and elitist snobs who are “obsessed with appealing to these very far-left social progressivism.”

They described Vice President Kamala Harris as “inauthentic,” “very dishonest,” and that she “did not seem competent.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.