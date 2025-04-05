Exclusive — Sen. David McCormick: Tariffs ‘Just One Chapter of the Book of the Trump Economic Agenda’

Tariffs are just “one chapter of the book of the Trump economic agenda,” Sen. David McCormick (R-PA) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, discussing tariffs and the latest jobs numbers.

The latest jobs numbers, he began, are a “reflection of a number of companies already starting to invest in jobs in the United States,” or “an early response to the Trump economic agenda.”

“And listen, you know, the last month has been tariffs, tariffs, tariffs… And I will talk about that in a minute. But the tariffs are just one chapter of the book of the Trump economic agenda, and there’s some uncertainty around them, but there’s so much certainty around a number of other things,” he explained.

“There’s certainly around huge deregulation that is well underway, around energy dominance, which is going to lower energy prices and make it very attractive for companies to do business in the United States. There’s the extension, and I think the permanence of the 2017 tax cuts, which I do believe will happen. There’s trillions of dollars of foreign direct investment that’s already being committed since President Trump came into office,” he said, describing those things as all “good stuff that’s going to help the American people create jobs.”

As for the tariffs, he said, those are designed to solve a “particular problem, and it’s a big problem, which is the global trading system has not been fair to the United States, and it’s been increasingly unfair.”

“So, you know, to help the world come back from World War II, we gave very favorable terms to the world, and those terms have largely stuck. It hasn’t gotten better. China and many other companies’ countries have taken advantage,” he said, explaining that the tariffs are designed to bring “fairness” back for the American worker.

LISTEN:

“We need to bring key manufacturing jobs back to Pennsylvania and the United States… That’s the problem the tariffs are designed to solve, to create that reciprocity,” he said, noting that President Trump said it would be bumpy at first.

“This is the beginning of a set of negotiations. And so, you know, I’m hopeful and optimistic that as the dust settles… it’s going to be over weeks and months that the trading relationships we have are much more fundamentally fair, and that that this begins to support the kind of manufacturing renaissance we need in the United States,” McCormick added.

