Jim Jordan to Investigate Hunter Biden’s Investigators in New Congress

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) confirmed to Breitbart News he will continue the investigation into the Biden family business with a probe into Special Counsel David Weiss, who recommended the Justice Department only charge Hunter Biden with tax and gun crimes.

Marco Polo, a nonprofit that compiled a dossier on the Biden family, estimates Hunter violated more than 140 statutes. Most, if not all, of those alleged violations occurred between 2014-2024, the period of time for which President Joe Biden pardoned his son.

Marco Polo also believes several Biden family members, who received money from the family’s ventures, committed wrongdoing.

Questions remain as to why Weiss only recommended gun and tax charges against Hunter and appeared to avoid others, such as potential FARA or sex trafficking violations, and apparently did not expand his investigation into additional family members.

WATCH — KJP Blames Republicans for Joe Biden Lying About Pardoning Son Hunter:

Breitbart News reported in March:

Joe Biden got a $40,000 check in 2017 from China funds that originated from a Biden family deal with a CCP-linked company, CEFC China Energy Co., James Biden admitted to the House impeachment inquiry on February 21, according to a transcript reviewed by Breitbart News. … James Biden maintained his contention that the $40,000 check was allegedly a repayment to satisfy a prior loan, while his lawyer Paul Fishman added that “money’s fungible,” a statement that underscores the obscurity of the Biden business. Investigators reminded James that his bank account “did not have sufficient funds” to make the $40,000 alleged loan repayment on his own, “so it is traceable.”

“We think we need to look at David Weiss, the special counsel,” Jordan told Politico’s Hailey Fuchs on Thursday. “There will be some additional work we need to do, I think, there because when we deposed him, he wasn’t willing to — he didn’t answer any questions, really, because it was [an] ongoing investigation.”

The House Judiciary Committee previously interviewed Weiss but due to his ongoing investigation into Hunter. Weiss refused to provide much information about the case.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.