James Biden Admits Joe Biden Got $40K in China Funds Via Alleged Loan Repayment

Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Joe Biden (L) and his brother James Biden during th
Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Joe Biden got a $40,000 check in 2017 from China funds that originated from a Biden family deal with a CCP-linked company, CEFC China Energy Co., James Biden admitted to the House impeachment inquiry on February 21, according to a transcript reviewed by Breitbart News.

The acknowledgment raises questions about Joe Biden’s previous claims that his family never made money from China.

James Biden maintained his contention that the $40,000 check was allegedly a repayment to satisfy a prior loan, while his lawyer Paul Fishman added that “money’s fungible,” a statement that underscores the obscurity of the Biden business.

Investigators reminded James that his bank account “did not have sufficient funds” to make the $40,000 alleged loan repayment on his own, “so it is traceable.”

Subpoenaed bank records show James Biden’s bank account only had about $50 before the infusion of cash from a web of entities just days beforehand.

“Where did you believe the source of the money that was going into Owasco, prior to being sent to you, was coming from?” an investigator asked James Biden.

“CEFC,” the president’s brother admitted.

Hunter Biden maintained a different story during his deposition on Wednesday. Hunter denied his father received any money sourced from the CEFC China deal, despite investigators’ tracing of funds used to pay Joe Biden $40,000 in September 2017.

“Remember when Joe Biden told the American people that his son didn’t make money in China?” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) asked on X. “Well, not only did he lie about his son Hunter making money in China, but it also turns out that $40,000 in laundered China money landed in Joe Biden’s bank account in the form of a personal check.”

“Even if this $40,000 check was a loan repayment from James Biden, it still shows how Joe benefited from his family cashing in on his name … with money from China no less,” he added.

Hunter and James are material witnesses in the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden, who has denied involvement in the family’s business at least nine times.

The House investigation has found a massive web of wire transfers, 20 shell companies, and associates who helped the Biden business rake in at least $24 million from foreign nationals over the course of approximately five years.

Evidence against Joe Biden can be found here and here.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.