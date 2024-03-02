Joe Biden got a $40,000 check in 2017 from China funds that originated from a Biden family deal with a CCP-linked company, CEFC China Energy Co., James Biden admitted to the House impeachment inquiry on February 21, according to a transcript reviewed by Breitbart News.

The acknowledgment raises questions about Joe Biden’s previous claims that his family never made money from China.

“Remember when Joe Biden told the American people that his son didn’t make money in China?” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) asked on X. “Well, not only did he lie about his son Hunter making money in China, but it also turns out that $40,000 in laundered China money landed in Joe Biden’s bank account in the form of a personal check.”

“Even if this $40,000 check was a loan repayment from James Biden, it still shows how Joe benefited from his family cashing in on his name … with money from China no less,” he added.

Hunter and James are material witnesses in the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden, who has denied involvement in the family’s business at least nine times.

The House investigation has found a massive web of wire transfers, 20 shell companies, and associates who helped the Biden business rake in at least $24 million from foreign nationals over the course of approximately five years.

Evidence against Joe Biden can be found here and here.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.