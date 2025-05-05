Dear Harvard: Trump Cuts All Federal Grants; Love, America

The Trump administration announced Monday that it is stopping all federal grants to Harvard University.

The Harvard Crimson reported:

The United States government will no longer award grants to Harvard, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon announced in a letter to University President Alan M. Garber ’76 on Monday. … In the three-page letter, McMahon alleged that Harvard had “engaged in a systemic pattern of violating federal law” — citing a flurry of decisions and Harvard affiliates who she accused of refusing to meaningfully address campus issues. She accused the University of flouting the Supreme Court’s 2023 decision overturning its use of race-based affirmative action in admissions. … The letter comes after the Trump administration pulled $2.2 billion in grants and contracts two weeks ago in response to Garber’s decision to defy the White House’s demands and as it reportedly mulled over another $1 billion cut.

The letter was posted online by Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, with the salutation, “Dear Harvard”:

Harvard is also one of ten universities targeted for investigation by President Donald Trump’s antisemitism task force, after radical anti-Israel protests intimidated, targeted, and assaulted Jewish Harvard students.

Harvard has received about $9 billion in federal grants. It has an endowment worth about $53 billion.

