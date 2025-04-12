A law enforcement K-9 made a big discovery during a recent traffic stop in Oklahoma.

In a social media post, Sheriff Andy R. Cumberledge of the Love County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Sgt. Stone performed a traffic stop early Wednesday on a vehicle going southbound on Interstate 35 after noticing several traffic violations.

Sheriff Cumberledge wrote:

When he approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver he found that the driver was non English speaking and of Asian descent. During a road side interview utilizing a certified translator Sgt Stone was able to detect deceptive behavior leading him to believe the male individual was involved in criminal activity above the observed traffic violations.

The driver claimed he recently moved to Oklahoma City and he was on his way to North Carolina, saying he rented a car to drive to Dallas, Texas, then planned to take a flight to his destination.

The sheriff continued:

Ultimately Sheriff’s K9 Bobby was deployed on the vehicle and gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics at the trunk of the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and inside 2 large suit cases in the trunk were 62 vacuum sealed packages of black market marijuana totaling more than 54lbs.

The agency’s post included a photo of Bobby with the marijuana still in the suitcases:

The sheriff noted the car did not contain any items to indicate the man was “moving,” then stated that “The individual was attempting to traffick [sic] marijuana from Oklahoma to Texas and through proactive policing and relentless dedication our Deputies caught him red handed and will submit charges against him to the District Attorneys office.”

Authorities booked him into the Love County Justice Center as a result of the incident.

“Great work to our K9 team and assisting Deputies,” the sheriff concluded.

In July, another Oklahoma K-9 was in the news for aiding in the arrest of an Ecuadorian pediatrician accused of pedophilia, Breitbart News reported.

Dogs are incredible assets to law enforcement because they have 225 million scent receptors in their noses, per the American Kennel Club’s website.

“When it comes to criminal activity, dogs can often detect various drugs, explosives, accelerants (when investigating arson), and other crime scene evidence,” the site reads.

It is interesting to note that in March 2023, Oklahoma voters rejected the legalization of recreational marijuana, per Breitbart News. The outlet added, “The state narrowly legalized the medicinal use of marijuana in June 2018 when nearly 57 percent of voters approved of a ballot measure on the issue. But recreational use of marijuana remained illegal.”