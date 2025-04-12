‘Kookin’ with Kamala’: Marlow Suggests Harris Starts New Career as Social Media ‘Chef-luencer’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” “Alex Marlow Show” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the prospects for Kamala Harris and her possible future endeavors.

Marlow stated, “[S]he’s dominating the Democrat polls right now for 2028, but she’s actually fading really fast relative to the field. So, she’s got to see this and she’s got to think, well, what should I do? Should I go to California and be the governor? Well, I don’t really want to be the governor. Should I write a policy book? Well, she can’t write a sentence, she can’t speak a sentence. So, she can’t do that. So, does she have a think tank? Well, what is her think tank around, defunding the police, becoming unburdened from what has been? These are not think tank ideas.”

He added, “I think you’re really on to something with the cooking with Kamala.” But with alliterative spelling, and “she’s got to be [a] chef-luencer.”

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo