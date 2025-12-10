Jack Smith Partners with Trump Lawfare Thugs to Form a Law Firm

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith, failed leader of President Joe Biden’s Justice Department efforts to convict Donald Trump, is partnering with other leading figures in the lawfare against Trump to create a law firm.

Smith is joining ex-Department of Justice prosecutors Tim Heaphy, David Harbach, and Thomas Windom.

As Yahoo News reported:

The ⁠lawyers all played leading roles ‌investigating Trump during his years out of power. Smith and two members of his team, Harbach and Windom, obtained indictments against Trump for attempting ‍to overturn his 2020 election defeat and illegally retaining classified documents.

A former Obama-era U.S. Attorney, Heaphy was the lead investigative lawyer for the House of Representatives committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, attack on ​the U.S. Capitol and broader efforts by Trump to hold on to power after ‌losing the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden.

Smith has come under intense scrutiny this autumn as reports of Arctic Frost, his mission to take down Trump, revealed the unprecedented actions he and his team took, often with the consent of compliant federal judges appointed by Democrat presidents. Smith seized Trump’s personal phone and subpoenaed his personal phone records and used subpoenas to access personal phone records of many Senators and Congressmen without their knowledge.

The House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed Smith to testify during a closed-door hearing on December 17.

A federal judge ruled Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of Smith unconstitutional.

Smith not only failed to convict and imprison Trump, but his efforts likely backfired politically. Trump won all seven swing states en route to an Election Day romp over Vice President Kamala Harris, who replaced Smith’s boss Biden atop the ticket after Democratic Party leaders ousted him.

Heaphy said the firm will focus on “integrity, commitment, and zealous advocacy” for its public and private clients.

