‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Recalls a Friend Inviting Her to a ‘Demonic’ Sex Party: ‘Disgusting and Gross’

Actress Candace Cameron Bure says she was invited to an event by a friend, and showed up to find herself at an underground “demonic” sex party. “It was so disgusting and gross,” the Full House star said.

After being asked during Tuesday’s episode of her Candace Cameron Bure Podcast, “When you hang around certain people” if she has noticed they will “pull out the worst” of her, Bure replied, “Of course,” before recalling a time when she and her husband, Valeri Bure, once inadvertently attended a “demonic” sex party.

“I mean, listen, I have some really weird, embarrassing moments. Although, I shouldn’t say, ’embarrassing,’ for me, they are more shameful of going to places where I thought like, ‘Oh, this person’s a friend and I’m gonna be cool and do this,'” the Full House star explained.

“I went to a party once — with Val, because we were married — and it ended up being this underground party that was an S&M, like, sex thing that was so dark and demonic,” Bure continued.

Watch Below:

The Some Kind of Wonderful actress went on to say, “We walked in, and my eyeballs were popping out of my head because I saw stuff I’ve never seen before in my life, and I’m looking at Val, going, like, ‘How are we here? What is happening in the one person that invited us?'”

“But we made a hard U-turn and walked right out of there,” she added. “And it just was, like, so slimy and weird, and I was like, ‘We’re going to pause before we ever say yes to going out with that friend again.'”

“We just had no idea what we were walking into, and it was so disgusting and gross,” Bure said.

As Breitbart News reported, the Growing Pains actress said in 2023 that faith has become increasingly important as she gets older and that she feels called to take film and TV projects that will inspire the next generation.

A year earlier, the actress unfollowed her friend and former costar Jodie Sweetin due to an apparent dispute over Bure’s comments outlining her plans to work with a network that solely depicts “traditional marriage.”

In 2024, Bure agreed that the election of President Donald Trump is evidence that faith is making a comeback in America.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.