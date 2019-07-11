Homeowner with AR-15 Repels Four Armed Intrusion Suspects, Killing Two

A homeowner with an AR-15 killed two of four intrusion suspects Wednesday night, one of whom was wearing a “Jason” mask.

The Ocala Star Banner reports that four suspects allegedly targeted the home. Two of the suspects, 22-year-old Nigel Doyle and 21-year-old Keith Jackson Jr, were killed when the homeowner opened fire. Guns were found near the bodies of both men.

Two other suspects, 19-year-old Robert John Hamilton and 22-year-old Seth Adam Rodriguez, were apprehended by responding deputies. Rodriguez was “arrested on charges of murder and home invasion robbery with a firearm. Hamilton faces home invasion robbery with a firearm.”

Click on Orlando reports that the homeowner allegedly received gunshot wounds from the armed suspects. Deputies found the homeowner “with an AR-15 rifle next to his legs.”

The homeowner was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

The homeowner said the suspects allegedly knocked on his door, feigning car trouble and asking for help. He told them he could not help and closed the door. A short time later he says he was allegedly awakened by a loud crashing sound as the suspects allegedly made entry.

He grabbed his AR-15 and said gunfire immediately began to be exchanged.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.