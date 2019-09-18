Watch Live: GOP Holds 2nd Amendment Press Conference

House Republicans and Tea Party Patriots Action will hold a press conference on Wednesday with mass shooting survivors and family members of mass shooting victims “to respond to congressional attempts to limit 2nd Amendment Rights.”

Participants include Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), House Oversight and Reform ranking member Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ).

The event is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern.