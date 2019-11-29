Sheriff: Intruder Attacks Resident and Gets Shot Dead

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) indicates that an Alabama man who was attacked upon arriving home around midnight Wednesday shot and killed the alleged assailant.

WAFF 48 reports that “a resident returned home from work to find his door open.”

WAAY 31 reports that LCSO spokesman Stephen Young said, “The resident here had come back to his house, found a man in his residence, who then proceeded to attack him and he shot in what’s perceived as self defense.”

The deceased suspect is identified as 65-year-old David Lee Walton.

Neighbors in the community were shocked by the incident. Young echoed that shock, saying, “It’s always alarming when someone comes to their house where they expect a pretty good amount of privacy and to be able to relax. It’s pretty alarming to come in and find someone there and for that person to proceed to attack you.”

