Missouri state Sen. Eric Burlison (R-Battlefield) is pushing legislation to protect Second Amendment rights in the state by nullifying any gun control measures President Joe Biden might enact.

KMOX News Radio 1220 reports that Burlison’s legislation, Senate Bill 39, titled, “Second Amendment Protection Act.”

Missourinet noted that Burlison told fellow lawmakers the Act is designed to prevent in-state enforcement of “gun bans directly, magazine bans, attacks on private gun manufacturers, red flag laws, and restrictions on individual citizens from buying firearms.”

The Act declares “that federal supremacy does not apply to federal laws that restrict or prohibit the manufacture, ownership, and use of firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition within the state because such laws exceed the scope of the federal government’s authority.”

It says that “no public officer or state or local employee has the authority to enforce firearms laws declared invalid by the act,” adding: “Any public officer or state or local employee who tries to enforce the firearms law declared invalid by the act or any person who acts under the color of law to deprive a Missouri citizen of rights or privileges ensured by the federal and state constitutions shall be liable for redress.”

