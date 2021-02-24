Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) is investigating a Republican Grand Traverse County commissioner after he showed a gun during a board meeting via Zoom.

Breitbart News reported in January Commissioner Ron Clous left his seat during a virtual meeting as a liberal activist demanded the board denounce the Proud Boys, which has no discernible presence in the area.

“Welcoming such a group and having that message go out has changed the environment of northern Michigan from a hunting culture to a gun culture,” Kelli MacIntosh claimed during the meeting, according to ABC 7.

As MacIntosh spoke, commission vice chairman Clous left his seat and, moments later, returned with a rifle.

He sat down with it across his lap, showing it on screen for about four seconds, before setting it near his feet. He never pointed it at the camera.

MacIntosh, who did not respond to the incident during her remarks, told the news station, “I am asking for a statement and his response was shoving an assault rifle in my face.”

The activist then contacted the local prosecutor’s office to demand an investigation into Clous, according to the Traverse City Record-Eagle:

The case came to the attention of the AG’s office after Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg filed a request for a special prosecutor, following an investigation by the Michigan State Police into a complaint filed by a county resident. When contacted, State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll confirmed an investigation is ongoing, but would not release any details.

“The AG’s office is reviewing the case to determine what, if any, charges should be filed,” Nessel spokesman Ryan Jarvi told the paper.

“There is no typical time frame for these types of reviews but we will thoroughly examine the case material to determine whether additional action is warranted by our office,” he added.

MacIntosh spoke at the meeting because she disagreed with the board’s decision months prior to declare the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

“I believe Commissioner Clous made a mistake, he didn’t commit a crime,” Commissioner Darryl V. Nelson told the paper.

“Let’s hope the attorney general comes to the same conclusion and the board of commissioners can put this issue in the rear view mirror and do our jobs for the citizens and the county staff.”

Jarvi did not say what charges Nessel could be considering, but a defense attorney speculated to the paper than it could be “brandishing or misdemeanor assault.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays — download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.