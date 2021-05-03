45 People Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Forty-five people were shot, five fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7/Chicago Sun-Times reported the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred Saturday night shortly before 11 p.m. when 37-year-old Travis Willis was shot “during a fight.” The shooting occurred in West Pullman. Willis was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The Sun-Times noted a 21-year-old man was killed while riding in a vehicle around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night. The 21-year-old was shot multiple times in the head and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old was shot and fatally injured just before midnight Saturday. He was standing “in the 5600 block of South Morgan Street” when shots rang out. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A 34-year-old year-old man was shot and killed around 2 p.m. Sunday while standing “in the 800 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.” He was talking to another man when a third individual approached on foot and opened fire.

The most recent fatal attack was the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy mid-afternoon Sunday. The boy was driving in West Garfield Park when someone fired shots, striking him in the face. The teenager succumbed to his wounds.

Breitbart News pointed out that 24 people were shot, three fatally, last weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

