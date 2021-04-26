Twenty-four people were shot, three fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Ligthfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun Times reported that the first fatality occurred Friday night around 10:30 p.m., at which time police found a 27-year-old lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He was found “in the 900-block of West 61st Street” and pronounced dead at the scene.

The second fatality took place just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, as a 30-year-old woman sat in her vehicle “in Roseland on the Far South Side.” Someone fired shots, striking her multiple times. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The third fatality occurred at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning in Humboldt Park. Thirty-six-year-old Duntae Manuel was sitting in a vehicle when someone walked up and opened fire, fatally wounding him.

On April 23, 2021, Breitbart News noted that over 900 people had already been shot in Chicago by that point in the year.

The Chicago Tribune explained that 907 people were shot January 1, 2021, through April 19, 2021. That figure represented fatal and non-fatal shooting victims combined and was an increase of 214 shooting victims over the same time in 2020.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.