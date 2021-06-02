New York Democrats Seek to Sue Gun Makers as Shootings Surge

Democrats are looking for ways to sue gun manufacturers as shootings in New York City continue to surge.

Some Democrats are also seeking to make it more arduous to legally purchase firearms.

WSKG reports that state Sen. Zellnor Myrie (D) is sponsoring legislation to allow New York residents to sue gun makers who “don’t take steps to prevent their products from being sold and purchased illegally.”

Myrie commented, “I again ask this industry: what are you going to do about your products that are killing our people? You have experienced record profits this past year … and while you make record profits, we experienced record death.”

Other parts of a larger gun control package from Democrats include making would-be gun purchasers pass a drug test, a “mental health evaluation,” and a gun safety course. These measures would also apply to individuals who are applying to get a New York hunting license.

New York adopted a large number of gun controls in 2013 under the auspices of the SAFE Act. Those controls include universal background checks, a ban on “high capacity” magazines, an “assault weapons” ban, firearm registration requirements, and ammunition registration.

New York also has a red flag law, which took effect August 24, 2019.

So, the state already has all the gun controls which Democrats are pushing at the federal level, but those controls are not stopping the wave of violence sweeping across NYC.

