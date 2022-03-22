Armed Bus Driver Takes Out Knife-Wielding Terrorist in Israel

An armed bus driver took out a knife-wielding terrorist in Israel after an incident in which four were killed and others were stabbed by the alleged attacker.

Breitbart News reported that four people were killed in the attack in the deadliest terrorist attack in Israel in years.

The Times of Israel notes that “the assailant first stabbed a woman to death at a gas station in the southern city. He then entered his car and rammed a cyclist, before getting out again and stabbing several people at the BIG shopping center.”

JTA’s Washington bureau chief Ron Kampeas tweeted that a bus driver confronted the alleged attacker, demanding he drop the weapon. Once the alleged attacker refused to comply, the bus driver and another armed civilian shot him.

The bus driver tried to talk the terrorist into dropping his knife. He did not want to shoot him. He ultimately had to. https://t.co/aAxCagVaX8 — Ron Kampeas (@kampeas) March 22, 2022

The Times Military Correspondent Emanuel Fabien posted video allegedly showing the attacker being shot.

Video shows the assailant who allegedly rammed and stabbed to death at least four people in Beersheba being shot by passersby.https://t.co/7cdCrMEXeU pic.twitter.com/gmuuQKrPrn — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) March 22, 2022

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.