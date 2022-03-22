Armed Bus Driver Takes Out Knife-Wielding Terrorist in Israel

An armed bus driver took out a knife-wielding terrorist in Israel after an incident in which four were killed and others were stabbed by the alleged attacker.

Breitbart News reported that four people were killed in the attack in the deadliest terrorist attack in Israel in years.

The Times of Israel notes that “the assailant first stabbed a woman to death at a gas station in the southern city. He then entered his car and rammed a cyclist, before getting out again and stabbing several people at the BIG shopping center.”

JTA’s Washington bureau chief Ron Kampeas tweeted that a bus driver confronted the alleged attacker, demanding he drop the weapon. Once the alleged attacker refused to comply, the bus driver and another armed civilian shot him.

The Times Military Correspondent Emanuel Fabien posted video allegedly showing the attacker being shot.

