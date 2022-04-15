South Carolina Inmate Chooses Death by Firing Squad

South Carolina death row inmate Richard Moore has chosen to be executed by a firing squad when his sentence is carried out on April 29, 2022.

Moore had the option of dying via electric chair or firing squad.

WLTX reports that 57-year-old Moore was convicted in “the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk James Mahoney in Spartanburg” and has been in prison two decades.

Moore’s attorneys claim the execution ought to be delayed on the grounds that a firing squad and/or the electric chair both represent “cruel and unusual punishment.”

In a statement published by the State, Moore claimed the firing squad and the electric chair were both “unconstitutional.”

South Carolina adopted the option of execution by firing squad in 2021.

“[T]hree volunteer prison workers will train their rifles on the condemned prisoner’s heart” when it is time for the execution to be carried out.

If Moore’s execution takes place on April 29 he will be the first person South Carolina has executed in 11 years.

