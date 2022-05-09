14-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot While Allegedly Robbing Retired Cop

A 14-year-old boy is dead after being shot late last month while allegedly trying to rob a retired Cook County, Illinois, sheriff’s officer.

CBS News reports that the boy was allegedly one of three suspects who came up behind the retired officer on April 28, 2022, to rob him. One of the three suspects put a gun to the retired officer’s back while “the other two took his property.”

The retired officer shot at the suspects, striking the 14-year-old in the head.

A woman who witnessed the incident said, “We got off the bus – that’s when we were walking. We noticed these gentlemen were robbing this man, because he was taking his wallet and stuff out his pocket.”

The woman added, “The man turned to shoot at him, and the sheriff got off a couple of rounds at him, and the next thing we know, the young man was laying on the ground.”

FOX News points out that the 14-year-old, Corey Mason, died on Wednesday of last week, six days after he was shot.

The retired officer was “distraught” after learning the age of the suspect he shot during the incident.

