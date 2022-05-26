Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) numbers for 2020 show that unintentional car deaths among children were 27 times higher than unintentional gun deaths among the same age group.

CDC figures show 149 unintentional gun deaths among children ages 0-19 in 2020. The figures show 4,036 unintentional car deaths for children during the same year.

FOX News noted that the CDC figures show that when all other firearm-related deaths of children ages 0-19 are added to the unintentional deaths, the total number was 4,368 in 2020.

The total number of motor vehicle deaths for the same age range remained at 4,036.

When the numbers are broken down by male and female, the CDC figures show 3,772 firearm-related deaths among males ages 0-19 and 586 among females.

Figures show 2,653 car deaths for males and 1,383 car deaths for females.

On May 20 Breitbart News reported CDC figures showing twice as many people died in traffic accidents than were killed in firearm homicides in the United States in 2020.

