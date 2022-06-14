Gov. Mike DeWine Signs Bill Allowing Armed Teachers in Ohio Schools

Gov. Mike DeWine (R) signed legislation Monday to allow school staff and teachers to be armed for classroom defense.

On June 4, 2022, Breitbart News reported that Ohio lawmakers had expedited legislation to arm teachers following the May 24, 2022, Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.

DeWine made clear he would sign the legislation and 10 WBNS noted DeWine saying, “That’s our commitment to our schools, to our parents [and] to our students.”

The Columbus Dispatch reports that DeWine signed the legislation Monday.

The new law lowers “the required training hours for armed school personnel from about 700 hours to four scenario-based training hours, plus a maximum of 20 hours for first-aid training, history of school shootings and reunification education.”

The streamlined training requirements mean teachers can be armed for classroom defense when school starts this fall.

The New York Times notes that the legislation does not force schools to arm teachers. Schools that do not want staff and teachers armed can still bar them from carrying guns for classroom defense.

