Maryland Suspends ‘Good and Substantial Reason’ Requirement for Concealed Carry Following SCOTUS 2A Ruling

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced Tuesday he is suspending his state’s “good and substantial reason” requirement for concealed carry permit issuance in light of a recent Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruling.

On June 23 Breitbart News reported that SCOTUS ruled against New York’s proper cause requirement for concealed carry permit issuance.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the majority opinion in the case, NYSRPA v. Bruen, saying, “We too agree, and now hold, consistent with Heller and McDonald, that the Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.”

The next day, June 24, New Jersey reacted to the ruling by dropping its “justifiable need” requirement for concealed carry permit issuance, and California dropped its “good cause” requirement.

On July 5, Gov. Hogan tweeted, “In light of a recent Supreme Court ruling and to ensure compliance with the Constitution, I am directing the Maryland State Police to suspend utilization of the ‘good and substantial reason’ standard when reviewing applications for Wear and Carry Permits.”

Hogan noted, “Today’s action is in line with actions taken in other states in response to the recent ruling.”

