A father in Shelby County, Ohio, shot and killed his daughter’s ex-boyfriend Sunday after he allegedly broke through the family’s front door.

WLIO notes that the incident occurred around 11 a.m.

WKEF reports that the ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old James Douglas Rayl, was allegedly caught on the family’s Ring doorbell system trying to break open the front door.

The father warned Rayl that he had a gun and told him to leave. “Rayl then shouldered the door several times, eventually breaking the door open, and started to enter the residence.”

The father shot three rounds and Rayl struggled to get back out of the house, collapsing by the garage.

A press release from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Rayl “succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.”

