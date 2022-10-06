A Dunn, North Carolina, homeowner says she grabbed a gun and shot it for the first time Tuesday when an alleged intruder tried to steal things from her home, including her dog.

The 29-year-old woman awoke to sounds of the alleged intruder “stealing her belongings,” WHIO 7 reported.

“[He even] attempted to take her pet dog,” Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said, according to WNCN.

The woman told the alleged intruder to leave but he refused her commands. “All I did was turn around and grab the gun. I was fumbling with it. It’s my first time using it,” she said, WRAL noted.

She then opened fire on the alleged intruder.

The woman explained, “I just lifted it up, and I started shooting at him, wherever he was moving to, I just shot him out of the house.”

When Harnett County Sheriff’s deputies arrived they found the alleged intruder , identified as 20-year-old Malihk Giles of Oak Lane in Johnston County, about 200 yards from the woman’s home, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was arrested and charged “with first-degree burglary and possession of stolen property.”

