Number of Americans Carrying Guns Daily Jumps to at Least 6 Million

The number of Americans who leave their homes with a pistol or revolver on their person jumped from approximately three million in 2015 to six million in 2019, according to a study conducted by University of Washington researchers.

The Guardian reported the study on November 25, 2022, noting that it appeared in the American Journal of Public Health.

The study’s lead author, epidemiology professor Ali Rowhani-Rahbar, views the increase in carry as the natural outgrowth of a years-long evolution whereby Americans have spent less and less time buying guns for hunting and recreation and more and more time buying guns for self-defense.

Moreover, with record-breaking gun sales since 2019 and the Supreme Court’s Bruen (2022) decision, Rowhani-Rahbar indicates he believes the number of Americans carrying daily will continue to surge.

Rowhani-Rahbar said, “We have every reason to believe this is a trend that is probably going to continue.”

In addition to discovering that six million Americans carry a gun daily, the study found that 16 million Americans carry a gun once a month.

Rowhani-Rahbar pointed out a trend of states taking action to make it easier to carry guns for self-defense: “The country has been moving as a whole, in the past two or three decades, very clearly and dramatically toward loosening gun-carrying laws.”

Twenty-five states have adopted a constitutional carry framework for carrying a gun for self-defense. Those 25 states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Alabama’s constitutional carry law goes into effect January 1, 2023.

