Gun control advocate Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Sunday that Democrats in the Senate “probably” do not have the votes to pass a ban on “assault weapons.”

The Hill noted that CNN’s Dana Bash asked Murphy on State of the Union if Democrats have the votes to secure an “assault weapons” ban.

Murphy responded, “Probably not.

“But let’s see if we can try to get that number as close to 60 as possible,” he added. “If we don’t have the votes, then we’ll talk to Senator Schumer and maybe come back next year with maybe an additional senator and see if we can do better.”

Murphy also noted that even if Democrats could ban “assault weapons,” it would not necessarily mean high-profile shootings would end.

He said, “If you pass an assault weapons ban, you’re not going to magically eliminate mass shootings in this country. But it is true that that AR-15 or an AR-15-style weapon is generally the choice of mass shooters.”

Murphy’s statements come after a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart manager allegedly used a 9mm pistol to shoot and kill six co-workers. The manager, who took his own life, left behind a “death note” in which he claimed to have been “led by Satan.”

