The city of Buffalo, New York, has filed suit against Beretta, Glock, Remington, Smith & Wesson, and other gun and gun parts manufacturers seven months after an attacker with a Bushmaster AR-15 shot and killed ten innocents in a grocery store.

The city is also suing Bushmaster, as well gun parts makers Arm or Ally and Polymer80.

The suit was filed in the Erie County branch of New York’s Supreme Court, CNN reports.

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown (D) announced the suit, saying, “Members of our community have suffered too much and for too long from gun violence. We must do everything we can to decrease gun violence. Enabling the possession of illegal guns destroys lives and deeply affects our neighborhoods, especially in Black and Brown communities.”

The suit indicates Buffalo city leaders are seeking money for an “abatement fund with sufficient capital to eliminate the public nuisance [the said gun and gun parts makers] are responsible for creating, exacerbating, and/or perpetuating,”

ABC News notes that Buffalo is experiencing a spike in crime that began in 2020. And the city of Buffalo indicated the number of people shot in the first three months of 2021 rose “140 percent” above the number shot in the first three months of 2020.

Gun violence is surging even though New York is one of the most gun-controlled states in the Union.

New York has a red flag law, universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, and gun registration requirements, among other controls.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York number three in the country for gun control.

