Battle Tested MK5 9mm Pistol: Tough, Reliable, Compact

The Battle Tested Equipment (BTE-USA) MK5 is a flawlessly reliable 9mm pistol built American-tough and compact enough to be practical for a broad range of uses.

The MK5 is billet throughout, built of 7075-T6 aluminum to achieve extreme strength and lighter weight.

The MK5’s trigger package–which is BTE-USA through and through–provides a trigger that breaks incredibly crisply, and the flash hider is threaded, ready-made to pair with a BTE-USA suppressor.

The MK5 has a polygon rifle barrel and ships with BTE-USA pop-up sights. The rear sight is adjustable, allowing for quick zeroing on the range.

Also, BTE-USA outfits the MK5 with an M-16 extractor, noting that the pistol is “made to be run hard.”

The MK5’s recoil is minimal. The low recoil is an immediate benefit of chambering the pistol in 9mm instead of larger rounds.

The low recoil and polygon rifle barrel, combined with the crisp trigger, clear sights, and overall light weight, all add up to one thing—accuracy.

The MK5 ships with a 30-round magazine, giving it a capacity of 31 rounds counting the round in the chamber. And extra mags are readily available, as the MK5 is compatible with H&K MP5 magazines.

Although we tested the MK5 in a pistol configuration, the MK5 is also available as a carbine.

The carbine has the same BTE-USA polygon barrel, trigger package, suppressor-ready flash hider, sights, and extractor. The difference is the barrel length: the pistol has an eight-inch barrel and the carbine has a 16-inch barrel.

We found that the flawless function and compact nature of the MK5 pistol made it a perfect truck gun and a great companion for camping trips and/or mountain ventures.

The BTE-USA MK5 is handmade in America.

