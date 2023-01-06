A masked alleged robber died Thursday night after being shot about 11:30 p.m. by a customer in a Houston “The Ranchito #4” restaurant.

ABC 13 reported that the alleged robber entered the restaurant, displayed a gun, and went table to table collecting patrons’ wallets and valuables.

As he “was leaving, one of the customers stood up and shot him several times,” and he died at the restaurant.

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: A customer at a taqueria shot and killed a robber at the restaurant on S. Gessner in southwest Houston, police said. Read: https://www.khou.com/article/news/crime/taqueria-robbery-shooting-houston/285-5dceec19-9c07-444c-b211-4c584738e0fa Posted by KHOU 11 News on Friday, January 6, 2023

KHOU 11 noted that none of the patrons inside the store were harmed during the robbery or when shots were fired at the suspect.

Customers, including the armed citizen who shot the alleged robber, fled the scene after the shooting. Police are asking that the customers and the armed citizen reach out to them to give a statement on the incident.

Police determined the alleged robber’s gun was actually a BB or Airsoft gun.

