Rep. Hudson Introduces National Reciprocity of Concealed Carry

Rep. Richard Hudson (R) introduced national reciprocity for concealed carry in the 118th Congress on Monday night.

The legislation, H.R. 38–also known as the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act–has a bipartisan group of 118 co-sponsors.

H.R. 38 would make the concealed carry permit of any one state valid in the other 49, just like a driver’s license.

Hudson commented on the legislation, saying:

H.R. 38 guarantees the Second Amendment does not disappear when crossing an invisible state line….[It] protects law-abiding citizens’ rights to conceal carry and travel freely between states without worrying about conflicting state codes or onerous civil suits. I am especially proud to have such widespread and bipartisan support for this measure as I continue working to get this legislation over the finish line.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation welcomed Hudson’s legislation, and NRA-ILA executive director Jason Ouimet said:

The U.S. Supreme Court recently affirmed that the fundamental right to keep and bear arms does not stop at a person’s front door. Congress should now affirm that the right to self-defense does not stop at a state line. The NRA thanks Rep. Hudson for his strong and unwavering leadership in the march towards right-to-carry reciprocity.

Concealed carry is currently governed by a patchwork of state-level laws that give anti-gun, state-level office holders the power to restrict the exercise of residents of other states to exercise their right to bear arms. Hudson’s bill is designed to correct this by making reciprocity national.

