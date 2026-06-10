Karmelo Anthony’s GiveSendGo Page Taken Down After Murder Conviction

The main online donation fund supporting convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony has been unpublished.

One day after Anthony, 19, was convicted of the murder of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, GiveSendGo has “unpublished” his campaign page.

“This campaign is unpublished,” the page that formally hosted Anthony’s primary online financial support page read.

The GiveSendGo fund had a fundraising goal of $1,396,725. As of last check, hours after Anthony’s sentencing on Tuesday, $629,724 had been raised. But as Breitbart Sports noted, even hours after the verdict and sentence were announced, donations continued to pour in. This, despite the fact that the fund’s purpose is listed as “legal defense,” and Anthony has already been tried and convicted.

Most of the donations were $100 or less, but a steady stream of contributions continued to pour in well into Tuesday evening.

Anthony’s mother, Kala Hayes, wrote the mission for the donation page as two-fold: legal defense and family-related costs.

“This fundraiser has been established to provide comprehensive assistance to the Anthony family as they navigate the many challenges surrounding Karmelo’s case,” Hayes wrote.

“While legal defense is a critical part of this journey, we want to make it clear that this fund is not solely dedicated to legal expenses.”

The family has come under increased scrutiny for how they’ve spent the funds. Especially after a Daily Mail report dated only two weeks after the murder, revealed that Anthony’s family had relocated to a tony Frisco suburb where they were renting a $900,000 home, and had just purchased a new car.

The cancellation of the GiveSendGo will please many social media users who voiced their frustrations Tuesday night about the site still being up despite Anthony’s conviction.