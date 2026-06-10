DHS Chief Mullin: ‘I Have Zero Respect’ for Zohran Mamdani

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said he had “zero respect” for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Partial transcript as follows:

JOHN ROBERTS: Mr. Secretary, as you proceed now fully funded into the future, one of the things that’s being talked about is because of the intransigence of New York State and New York City officials cooperating with ICE, that ICE may surge agents into the New York area to apprehend people who are in this country illegally. New York City Mayor Mamdani is coming up against it. Listen to what he said the other day.

MAMDANI: We have heard time and again threats of increases in immigration enforcement across our city. I want to be very clear about the fact that I believe that ICE raids are cruel. They are inhumane, they do nothing to serve the interests of public safety.

ROBERTS: We were talking to Tom Homan, the border czar, earlier this week and he said the fact that New York is not cooperating with ICE is endangering the public. What do you say to the mayor?

MULLIN: He’ absolutely correct. First of all, Mamdani is a socialist communist that I have zero respect for. He’s running a great city by allowing lawless activity to continue to run rampant on the streets. President Trump ran on the fact that he’s going to restore law back in American cities, even in sanctuary cities. I have said this multiple times. I don’t care if it’s a red state or a blue state. We’re going to protect the homeland and what happens in these sanctuary cities, like what Mamdani is running, is that the criminals go to the safe haven in New York City, but they disperse throughout other parts of the city or the state and other parts of the country and continue this criminal activity. So we’re are going to go where the heart of the crime is. Listen, 98% of the American people — President Trump states this fact all the time — 98% of the American people are law abiding citizens. It’s the 2% that runs rampant and destroys our cities and our towns and our communities. And what we’re doing is we are going after the worst of the worst no matter where they’re at and that’s including in New York and Mamdani can’t do a thing about it because we’re going to enforce laws, not pick and choose which laws we are going to enforce like he chooses.