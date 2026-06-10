Karmelo Anthony Supporters Launch Change.Org Petition Calling for the Arrest of Austin Metcalf’s Brother

Mere hours after the GiveSendGo fund supporting Karmelo Anthony was “unpublished,” activists supporting the teen murderer launched a petition calling for the arrest of Austin Metcalf’s brother, Hunter.

The petition, which as of this writing still has fewer than 50 signatures, charges Hunter Metcalf with contributing to his brother’s death by “allegedly assaulting” Anthony.

“As a member of the Black community in America, the ongoing injustices we face daily have reached a tipping point,” the petition reads. “Our community is fed up with the perpetual cycle of violence and discrimination that remains unchecked by a justice system that too often turns a blind eye to our plight. In Frisco, TX, on April 2, 2025, an alarming incident occurred at Kuykendall Stadium where individuals Hunter and Austin Metcalf allegedly assaulted Karmelo Anthony. Austin Metcalf lost his life in the process. This incident is emblematic of a broader issue of racial inequality in the United States and highlights the urgent need for action.

“Hunter Metcalf’s assault on Karmelo Anthony contributed to his twin brother’s death and cannot be ignored. It is critical for maintaining public trust in the judicial system that Metcalf be held accountable for his actions. The immediate arrest of Metcalf and a thorough investigation into the incident are paramount. To ensure justice is served, we also demand the release of all video footage of the original incident on April 2, 2025. Transparency and accountability are essential in evaluating and understanding the events that transpired.”

Anthony was found guilty of murder for the April 2, 2025, killing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf.

Lawyers representing Anthony pursued a self-defense strategy that jurors ultimately found wanting after numerous eyewitnesses, including a witness called by Anthony’s own defense team, asserted that Anthony, not Metcalf, had provoked the incident. Witnesses further stipulated that Austin Metcalf’s brother, Hunter, did not bully or “gang up” on Anthony either.

After days of testimony refuting their self-defense narrative, Anthony’s lawyers asked jurors to consider manslaughter, a lesser charge than murder.

Ultimately, jurors rejected manslaughter as well as the notion that Anthony had killed out of “sudden passion” as opposed to premeditation.

On Tuesday, Anthony received his 35-year sentence. He will be eligible for parole after 17.5 years.