Legal Activist Claims, Without Evidence, Karmelo Anthony Prosecutor ‘Lied Throughout this Trial… Put on Liars as Witnesses’

A legal activist slammed the family of Austin Metcalf as “pigs” after Karmelo Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the stabbing of then-17-year-old Austin.

While speaking on the Roland Martin Unfiltered podcast, Thelma Anderson called for people to “pray for the Anthony family,” the Daily Mail reported.

Anderson also expressed that the Anthony family had been “legally lynched for the last year,” and said the Metcalf family has “shown up to be the pigs that they display with hate.”

“First and foremost, the one thing that I would ask for people to do at this moment is pray for the Anthony family because they have been legally lynched for the last year,” Anderson said.

Anderson continued: “And more so by this slaughterhouse of a courthouse, as well as the family of the Metcalf’s. So the energy right now is very white supremacy. They have shown up to be the pigs that they display with hate.”

The comments from Anderson come after Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Tuesday.

Breitbart News’s Paul Bois reported that Anthony, 19, was crying and that his lawyers were seen comforting him. The sentencing of Anthony comes after he was “found guilty” for the murder of Metcalf “during a track meet in Frisco, Texas.”

Fox News reported in April 2025 an arrest warrant showed that prior to Austin Metcalf being stabbed, “Metcalf reportedly told Anthony that he needed to move out of the” Memorial High School track team’s tent:

An arrest reported obtained by Fox News sheds new light on the pre-stabbing clash after Metcalf reportedly told Anthony that he needed to move out of the Memorial team’s tent, a witness told Frisco police. The report noted that Anthony “grabbed his bag, opened it and reached inside” and said, “Touch me and see what happens.” “Austin stood up and pushed the male to get him out of the tent,” the arrest report said. In the next moment, the witness told police that Anthony “reached into his bag and the male took a knife out of the bag and stabbed Austin.”

Metcalf’s father, Jeff, was reported to have “demanded” that Anthony “look him in the eyes” as he spoke about Austin’s murder, according to the Daily Mail.

“You’re going to prison,” Jeff Metcalf said. “You can’t even look me in the eyes right now, but you can stab my f***ing son in the heart.” Jeff Metcalf also stated that his son’s death “destroyed the person” that he used to be.