Golden State’s Steve Kerr Takes Part in Biden’s Gun Control Roundtable

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took part in a Biden White House gun control roundtable on Tuesday.

Deadline reported that the roundtable was “with senior White House staffers, and that Warriors players Klay Thompson, Moses Moody, and Stephen Curry attended as well.

Kerr spoke at Tuesday’s White House Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre’s press conference, saying, “We learned a lot about what this administration is doing to help create a safer environment in our country. That is something that is very close to my heart.”

On June 6, 2022, Breitbart News noted that Kerr was pushing for national adoption of one of the very same gun controls that has been failing in California for decades.

Kerr pushed universal background checks, which have been in place in California since the 1990s. California has had an “assault weapons” ban since the 1990s as well.

However, the FBI ranked the state number one in gun control for 2021 as well as number one in “active shooter incidents” throughout the country.

Kerr also pushed universal background checks after the May 24, 2022, Uvalde school shooting.

He said: “There are 50 senators right now who refuse to vote on HR8, which is a background check rule that the house passed a couple of years ago. It has been sitting there for two years and there was a reason why they won’t vote on it. To hold on to the power.”

Kerr added, “So I ask you, Mitch McConnell, I ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence in school shootings and supermarket shootings, I ask you: are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers, because that’s what it looks like.”

The Uvalde attacker passed a background check for his rifles, meaning universal background checks likely would not have hindered the attack in any way.

