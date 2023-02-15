Armed Driver Shoots, Kills Alleged St. Louis Carjacker

An alleged carjacker was shot and killed by an armed driver around 6 a.m. Wednesday in St. Louis, Missouri.

KMOV reported that that incident occurred “near the intersection of Tucker and O’Fallon.”

KSDK noted that there is a Zoom convenience store at the location and alleged carjacker tried to take the vehicle in the store parking lot.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch pointed out that the driver then shot the alleged carjacker, who is only being described as “a male” at this time. The suspect then fled the scene on foot, only to collapse and die “in the 1100 block of O’Fallon Street.”

