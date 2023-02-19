Bar Patrons Disarm Shotgun-Wielding Drunk Man, Beat Him with Gun

Bar patrons in in Troutdale, Oregon, jumped and beat a shotgun-wielding drunk man who entered the Skyland Pub Thursday night.

FOX 8 Live reported two patrons confronted the man when he entered.

KPTV noted the pair took away the shotgun then repeatedly hit the man in the face with it. As they did, others grabbed the man and tackled him to the ground until law enforcement arrived.

Deputies identified the man as 39-year-old Arturo Michel-Apolinar.

Deputies did not know Michel-Apolinar’s intent with the shotgun, but he was intoxicated.

Michel-Apolinar was taken to hospital to for treatment of injuries sustained.

