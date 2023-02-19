One Dead, 10 Wounded, After Sunday Morning Shooting in Memphis

One person is dead and ten others injured following two Sunday morning shootings in Memphis, Tennessee.

CNN reported the shooting occurred at the Live Lounge on Shelby Drive around 12:43 a.m. Two people were found wounded on scene and five others were discovered after they went to the hospital in private vehicles.

FOX News noted while officers were on the scene, calls came in about additional shooting victims at a different location on Shelby Drive. Officers arrived at the second scene to find four more shooting victims, one of which was a fatality.

Police believe both incidents are connected. However, no one is in custody and “there is no solid description of the suspect or suspects.”

The Memphis Police Department tweeted: “At this point it is unclear what occurred prior to the shooting.”

