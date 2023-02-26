Five people were shot, two of them fatally, during a “Celebration of Life” event Saturday around 5:15 p.m. in St. Paul, Minnesota.

FOX News reports one man died at the scene and another man died after being transported to the hospital.

FOX 9 notes among the three living gunshot victims, one person is in critical condition, another person is stable, and one has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police indicate the shooting followed an altercation that occurred at the conclusion of the “Celebration of Life” event.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) responded to the incident by tweeting, “The gun violence in St. Paul this weekend is unacceptable. I’m committed to increasing public safety funding, getting illegal guns off the streets, and addressing gang activity to curb the cycle of violence.”

