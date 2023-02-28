Poll: CA Dems/GOP Split Down Middle on Gun Control v. Gun Rights

A gun control poll released February 28, 2023, by the UC Berkley Institute of Governmental Studies (IGS) shows Democrat and Republican voters in California are equally divided on major gun control questions.

The poll was conducted February 14-20, 2023, among 7,512 California registered voters.

According to the IGS poll, 86 percent of Democrats believe passing more gun is more important that protecting gun rights while a near equal number of Republicans, 82 percent, believe protecting gun rights is more important.

When responses were divided between “strongly liberal” respondents and “strongly conservative,” a divide appeared with 92 percent of the former supporting gun control over gun rights versus 82 percent of “strongly conservative” supporting gun rights.

The IGS poll also asked, “To what extent do you think passing stricter gun laws would help reduce the occurrence of mass shootings in California?”

Sixty-six percent of Democrats said stricter laws “would help a great deal” while 78 percent of Republicans said “would not help very much.”

The poll showed the 78 percent of California Democrat voters are worried they could become victims of gun violence while only 36 of Republicans worry about it.

California has more gun control than any state in the Union. Those controls include universal background checks, gun registration requirements, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, an “assault weapons” ban, a red flag law, limits on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can buy each month, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a background check requirement for ammunition purchases, limits on firearm advertisements, and more.

Breitbart News noted CNN”s report that California witnessed four mass shootings January 21-28, 2023.

