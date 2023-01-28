7 Shot in Gun-Controlled ‘California’s Fourth Mass Shooting in a Week’

At least seven people were shot early Saturday, three of them fatally, in what turned out to be gun-controlled “California’s fourth mass shooting in a week,” CNN reported.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to calls for help at 2:35 a.m. and discovered three people shot to death “just outside of Beverly Hills.”

ABC 7 noted that there were also “multiple 911 calls of a shooting with people down.”

The shooting is believed to have occurred in front of a residence, which ABC 7 described as “a short-term rental.”

Two of the four wounded individuals are in critical condition, and two are stable.

Breitbart News pointed out that there was a mass shooting in Monterey Park around 10:00 p.m. on January 21 (11 dead), a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay (seven dead) the afternoon of January 23, and a shooting in Oakland the night of night January 23 (eight shot, one fatally).

The suspects in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay used pistols.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) blasted “weapons of war” after the handgun was used in the Half Moon Bay attack.

