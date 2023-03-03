Constitutional Carry Passes First Vote in Nebraska Legislature

The NRA-ILA reported that constitutional carry legislation passed in the Nebraska legislature by a vote of 36-12-1 on Friday.

The constitutional carry bill, Legislative Bill 77, still has to pass two more rounds of voting in order to be sent to Gov. Jim Pillen’s (R) desk.

Pillen has already promised to sign it if it does reach his desk.

Constitutional carry legislation passed the South Carolina House on February 23, 2023, and must now be considered by the South Carolina Senate.

On February 2, Breitbart News noted that South Carolina state Rep. Bobby Cox (R) introduced the constitutional carry legislation, creating a race between South Carolina and Florida as to which state would be the first to become the 26th constitutional carry state in the Union.

The race has now broadened, with Nebraska also in the running to become the 26th constitutional carry state.

The 25 states that already have a constitutional carry framework are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

