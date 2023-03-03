President Joe Biden pledged to ban “assault weapons” again during a Wednesday night address to the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference, saying he would secure the ban “come hell or high water.”

FOX News quoted Biden saying, “I know it may make some of you uncomfortable, but that little state above me, Delaware is one of them, has the highest rate, one of the highest rates of gun ownership. But guess what? We’re going to ban assault weapons again come hell or high water. And high capacity magazines.”

Biden’s push for an “assault weapons” ban comes just weeks after an attacker used handguns to kill three people on the Michigan State University campus.

An “assault weapons” ban would not have prevented nor even hindered the Michigan State University attack from occurring.

On March 2, Breitbart News reported that Newport City, Rhode Island, city Councilwoman Jeanne-Marie Napolitano pointed to the Michigan State University handgun attack to explain her support for an “assault weapons” ban in her state.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.