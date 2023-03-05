Chicago Resident Awakes to Barking, Shoots Alleged Intruder

A Chicago resident was awakened by a dog barking around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning then discovered an alleged intruder in his basement and shot the interloper.

ABC 7 reported the resident heard noises in his basement once the barking had woken him up. He grabbed his gun and went downstairs to investigate.

CBS News noted the resident discovered a 27-year-old alleged intruder in the basement and the suspect allegedly walked toward the resident.

The resident shot the alleged intruder who was thereafter transported to a hospital in serious condition. The resident was not injured.

The Chicago Sun-Times observed that 89 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through March 4, 2023.

