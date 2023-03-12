At Least 10 Shot Friday into Saturday Night Across Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least ten people were shot Friday into Saturday night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

CBS News reported the first shooting of the weekend occurred Friday around 6 p.m., and it involved a 33-year-old who accidentally shot himself in the hand.

Roughly an hour and a half later a 37-year-old man self-transported himself to the hospital after someone shot him multiple times in the back “in the 6400 block of South Rhodes Avenue.”

The 37-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday a 30-year-old man heard gunshots and felt pain, later realizing he had been shot in the foot. The shooting occurred “in the 900 block of North Central Park Avenue.”

On Saturday morning, two men where shot near the Chicago River approximately one hour before it was dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day.

The Chicago Tribune noted that “a 58-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the left arm, and another man, 35, was shot in the right leg in the first block of North Dearborn Street.”

The Chicago Sun-Times observed that 99 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through March 11, 2023.

