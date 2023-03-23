Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee: ATF Has Been Keeping Us Safe Since 1886

During Thursday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ (ATF’s) regulatory gun control push Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) claimed the ATF has been keeping us safe since 1886.

Jackson said she was “incredulous” that a hearing highlighting the ATF’s regulatory gun control push was being held.

She then claimed there have been “over a 100 mass shootings” already in 2023, but did not provide any substantiation of the claim. She also claimed there is “a constant range of gunfire across America,” including “on Sunday, when many people in America are seeking the solace of faith.”

Jackson then said, “As far back as 1886, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Explosives, have been one of this country’s most important federal agencies, fulfilling a multi-faceted mission to protect American communities from violent crime while keeping us safe, through regulation and enforcement of federal laws.”

She then highlighted how many millions of guns were sold from the beginning of the 2020 COVID shutdowns until now and claimed “more guns lead to more shootings.”

Jackson said, “We rely on the ATF to ensure that firearms do not end up in the hands of those who should not have them. That’s all, that’s all they do.”

She then talked about other things the ATF does, like “regulate the purchase and transfer of firearms, licensing of firearms, manufacturers and dealers, and innovations within the industry, to ensure compliance with federal law. Particularly when manufacturers and dealers attempt to circumvent long standing statutes and regulation.”

