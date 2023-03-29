The North Carolina House overrode Gov. Roy Cooper’s (D) veto on Wednesday, ending the state’s requirement that law-abiding citizens get a permit from their local sheriff before being able to buy a handgun.

On March 24 Breitbart News reported that Cooper vetoed legislation to repeal the permit requirement. At the time, he indicated he did it in order to preserve a background check requirement for new handgun buyers.

However, Breitbart News pointed out that federal law requires a background check for any guns sold at retail, whether new or used, and that the background check requirement exists even without North Carolina’s permit rule.

On Wednesday, March 29, WFAE 907 noted that Republicans in the North Carolina House overrode Cooper’s veto.

House Republicans are one vote shy of a veto-proof majority, but were able to reach the three-fifths threshold to override the veto because “three moderate Democrats” were not present.

The North Carolina Senate overrode the veto on Tuesday.

