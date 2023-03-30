Owner Uses AirTag to Find Stolen Truck, Shoots Alleged Thief

A San Antonio pickup truck owner used the Apple AirTag app to find his stolen truck, then shot the alleged truck thief dead.

Police were informed about the stolen vehicle around 1 p.m. Wednesday, but before the officers could arrive the owners found and confronted the alleged thief, KSAT reported.

The owners approached the stolen truck and one of them shot the alleged truck thief, killing him. Police believe the alleged thief may have pulled a gun while still sitting inside the vehicle.

WRAL noted that San Antonio Police’s Nick Soliz said, “They tried to confront the suspect who they saw in their vehicle. I don’t know if an argument happened but we know that during this time he believes that a firearm may have been pulled by the suspect.”

The suspect presumably was unaware that the pickup was traceable via an Apple AirTag.

