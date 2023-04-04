Broncos Cornerback Faion Hicks Faces 3nd Degree Felony Gun Charge

Denver Broncos cornerback Faion Hicks was placed under arrest Saturday night and is facing a third-degree felony charge over a concealed firearm.

Hicks, 25, was pulled over by police in Hallendale, Florida, for “disobeying a stop sign,” 9News reported.

He was charged for the traffic violation, having an expired driver’s license, and for the concealed firearm.

Hicks posted bond and was released from custody, Outkick noted.

He was drafted “last season in the 7th round out of Wisconsin.”

